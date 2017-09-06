Your favorite country acts are being celebrated this year as CMT Artists of the Year.

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban have been named as honorees for the eighth annual special airing live on Oct. 18.

While Urban is a second-time recipient at this year’s show, Aldean and Bryan extend their lead as the artists with the most wins with six each. In addition, Bryan continues to have the longest winning streak to date from 2012 to the present.

Stapleton and Florida Georgia Line, who both earned recognition at last year’s special, earn their second and fifth consecutive wins, respectively.

CMT Artists of the Year honors singers who have dominated the last 12 months in country radio and CMT’s platforms, as well as ruled the charts and sold out arenas.

This year, the special will pay tribute to the victims and those displaced by Hurricane Harvey, and honor the many volunteers contributing to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts. Throughout the event, country’s biggest stars will encourage fans to continue supporting the relief.

Previous winners include Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Hunter Hayes, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band.

The 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special airs live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.