Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and More to Perform at the 2017 CMA Awards

Nashville’s hottest acts will all take the stage for country music’s biggest night!

The Country Music Association has revealed the first artists scheduled to perform during the 2017 CMA Awards. Nominees Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi and Chris Stapleton will hit the stage Nov. 8.

Alan Jackson — a 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee with 81 CMA Awards nominations throughout his career — is also set to perform at the CMAs for the 24th time.

JUST ANNOUNCED! First #CMAawards performers revealed including @GarthBrooks, @CarrieUnderwood, @LittleBigTown AND MORE!! Watch them perform LIVE Wed, Nov. 8 on @ABCNetwork. See all performers at CMAawards.com A post shared by Country Music Association (@cma) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

As this year’s top nominee with five nods, Lambert currently has her 11th nomination in the Female Vocalist category, which she has won a record six consecutive times. She has a total of 44 CMA Awards nominations spanning her career and is the most awarded woman in CMA Awards history, nabbing 12 trophies since 2010.

Little Big Town and Keith Urban each earned four nominations, tying for the second-most nominations this year.

For the 10th year in a row, Brad Paisley and Underwood will host the ceremony, which airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.