What’s the best part of every music awards show? The collaborations!

The Country Music Association has revealed which of America’s country stars will be performing together at this year’s 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville. The collaboration lineup features CMA veterans, like 50-time-nominee Reba McEntire (the most nominated female in CMA Awards history), and newbies like former One Direction star Niall Horan, who recently deviated from the pop genre with a country song.

Reba, who has won six CMA Awards of her 50 nominations, will be paired with her competition for Female Vocalist of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini. The “Yeah Boy” singer is a five-time award nominee.

But in contrast to Reba’s 50 nominations, pop star Horan has never been nominated for any CMA award. The singer will perform with country star Maren Morris, whom he collaborated with on pop-country crossover song “Going Blind,” which is available on his debut solo album, Flicker, last week.

Other collaborating pairs will include Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, who are nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year, as well as Kane Brown and Brad Paisley.

When Paisley isn’t performing his recent album’s song “Heaven South” with Brown, the 14-time CMA Awards winner will be co-hosting the awards show with Carrie Underwood for their 10th consecutive year.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.