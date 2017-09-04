CMA Awards 2017: Miranda Lambert Tops List of Nominees

Brothers Osborne, American Idol alum Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch announced the nominations for the 2017 Country Music Association Awards Monday live on Good Morning America from New York’s Times Square. The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and rising stars Alaina and Lynch gave a few of country music’s biggest and brightest stars a little something extra to celebrate on the Labor Day holiday.

Miranda Lambert leads the pack of CMA nominees with five nominations, including nods for Single and Song of the Year categories for “Tin Man,” as well as Music Video of the Year for “Vice.” She also earned her fourth nod for Album of the Year with The Weight of These Wings, as well as eleventh nomination for Female Vocalist, a category she’s won a record-setting six consecutive times between 2010 and 2015.

Little Big Town and Keith Urban each earned four nominations, tying for second place this year. LBT’s include a Single of the Year nod for “Better Man,” Album of the Year for The Breaker, Vocal Group of the Year, and their fourth nomination for Music Video. They have been nominated in the past for “Pontoon” (2012), “Tornado” (2013), and “Girl Crush” (2015).

Urban scored nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Single and Music Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and Male Vocalist—his thirteenth nomination in the category that he won three consecutive times between 2004 and 2006.

Read on for the complete list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Better Man”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots”

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man”

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

Director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young