Touching Tributes, Trump Jokes and a Taylor Swift Win: The CMA Awards Moments You Have to See

THE STAR-STUDDED OPENING PERFORMANCE
The first image viewers saw of the 2017 CMA Awards was Eric Church delivering a delicate acoustic rendition of "Amazing Grace" on a nearly darkened stage. In the wake of the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival in October — and mere days after the massacre at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas — it was an appropriately solemn way to recognize the lives lost.
From there, Country's Biggest Night kicked off in grand fashion, aiming to heal the broken hearts of the nation by uniting in joyous song. Darius Rucker led a star-studded singalong of his 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish classic "Hold My Hand," getting help from the likes of Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD & BRAD PAISLEY'S MESSAGE TO TERROR ATTACK & HURRICANE VICTIMS
Right before Underwood and Paisley delivered their laugh-out-loud monologue, Paisley took a moment to honor the lives lost in the recent terror attacks in Las Vegas, New York City, Charlottesville and Sutherland Springs, as well as the hurricane victims in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida. "This year's show is dedicated to all those lost and all those still healing. We love you and we will never forget you," he said.
CARRIE & BRAD'S MONOLOGUE
Longtime CMA Awards cohosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley went big for their 10th year hosting the awards ceremony together. Not only did they get their own Barbie dolls, courtesy of existing Barbie models Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, but the duo also got political by poking fun at Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Anthony Scaramucci and Paul Manafort. One of our favorite bits? When Paisley took on Underwood's hit song, "Before He Cheats," swapping the "cheats" lyric for "tweets" in his jab against Trump: "Until Rocket Man starts a nuclear war and maybe next time, he'll think before he tweets."
REBA MCENTIRE & KELSEA BALLERINI'S 'LEGENDS' DUET
Country music legend Reba McEntire and five-time CMA Awards nominee Kelsea Ballerini took the stage together to perform a duet of Ballerini's song "Legends" — and the moment was just as awesome as you'd expect.
TAYLOR SWIFT'S WIN
Swift's "Better Man" — which she wrote for Little Big Town — was named song of the year at the annual awards show, and while she wasn't there in person to accept her award (she's in N.Y.C. for SNL rehearsals), the group gave thanks on her behalf. "We didn’t write this," Karen Fairchild said onstage. "We're really grateful that [bandmate] Philip [Sweet] checked his email one night and that song was in his email. We want to say thanks to Taylor Swift. She couldn’t be here tonight with us." She continued, "Taylor, wherever you are, thank you for writing this beautiful song, and loving songs and loving Nashville. To the fans, to country radio, thanks for being so good to us."
THE SURPRISE TRIBUTE TO LATE SINGER TROY GENTRY
In honor of the country singer, who died on Sept. 8 at age 50 following a tragic helicopter accident, his longtime Montgomery Gentry bandmate Eddie Montgomery took to the stage in a surprise tribute.
As Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts belted out a rendition of "My Town," one of Montgomery Gentry's biggest hits, the surviving member of the band walked out onto the stage mid-song to sing his verse and honor his friend. The crowd responded to the touching moment by rising to their feet as Gentry's widow, Angie, and 15-year-old daughter, Kaylee, looked on with tears in their eyes.
TIM MCGRAW & FAITH HILL'S LOVING DUET
Country legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took to the stage for an aww-worthy take on their song, "The Rest of Our Life," off their eponymous album. The performance was packed with sweet smiles, glances and, of course, Hill's leggy Angelina Jolie moment.
PINK'S INTIMATE PERFORMANCE
Sitting in a dimly lit circle, surrounded by a guitar player, cellists, violinists and backup singers, the songstress — who attended the CMAs with daughter Willow — belted out her song, "Barbies."
LITTLE BIG TOWN'S TRIBUTE TO GLEN CAMPBELL
The band, who would go on to win the vocal group of the year award, performed a stripped-down version of the 1960s classic, "Wichita Lineman," to honor the life of late country legend Glen Campbell. The singer's family members witnessed the moment, and were seen wiping away tears at the end of Little Big Town's rendition.
NIALL HORAN & MAREN MORRIS' 'SEEING BLIND' COLLAB
During Niall Horan's first-ever CMA Awards, the former One Direction member performed "Seeing Blind" alongside female vocalist of the year nominee Maren Morris. Following a short intro of her hit "I Could Use a Love Song," the pair launched into the single with Horan strumming away on the guitar as Morris belted out and danced along in a purple velvet gown.
CARRIE'S IN MEMORIAM PERFORMANCE
The singer took a break from cohosting duties to sing a somber rendition of the traditional hymn "Softly and Tenderly," paying tribute to family members the country music community lost in 2017, including Troy Gentry, Glen Campbell and Don Williams. Then, toward the end of the performance, the faces of the 58 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival flashed across the screen in the venue, as Underwood broke down in tears.
MIRANDA LAMBERT'S BIG WIN
"Carrie, you destroyed me," Lambert started off while accepting her seventh CMA Award for female vocalist of the year. She was referencing Underwood's in memoriam performance, which also honored the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The "Tin Man" crooner then spoke to the powerful energy in the room, saying "it feels like family" — similar sentiments shared by Brad Paisley, Little Big Town and Garth Brooks.
GARTH BROOKS NAMED ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR