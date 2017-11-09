Morgan Evans Shares His Excitement About Tying the Knot with Kelsea Ballerini

Morgan Evans knows a good thing when he sees it.

The Australian musician spoke with PEOPLE at the 2017 CMA Awards Wednesday night, dishing a bit on his upcoming wedding with fiancée Kelsea Ballerini (who performed a duet with Reba McEntire during the show).

“Everyone keeps telling me how good [marriage] is,” said Evans, 32. “I think we both knew we were going to be together forever so early on that it almost feels like it’s been too long. We should be married already. It’s exciting.”

“And [for] the actual day, so many people are coming over from Australia and [there are] so many great people here we want to share the moment with. It’s going to be magic,” he adds.

RELATED VIDEO: Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Talks Stressful Wedding Details and Teases Her Gown: “Simple and Classic”



The couple were engaged on Christmas morning 2016, nine months after meeting. (As Evans wrote on his Instagram post after his proposal, “When you know, you know.”)

“It’s pretty wild, but somehow this year, it all worked out,” Evans says. “I put out a single. Kelsea put out an album, and we got married within the course of about five weeks. I say ‘got married’ in the past, but it’s happening soon.”

“It’s a crazy time of year but I feel like we worked really hard all year to make this time of year really exciting and fun,” he adds. “This week’s the bit when it becomes fulfilling because we get to celebrate everything and be surrounded by this musical family.”

FROM PEN: All About Tara Lipinski’s Lavish 6-Tier Wedding Cake With Real Roses and a Gone With The Wind Topper



RELATED: He Called Dibs! Kelsea Ballerini Is Engaged to Morgan Evans — See the Ring

Evans tells PEOPLE his groomsmen are spread out across the globe, among his Australian hometown, Los Angeles, Singapore, England and more. “So I have to wait till like three days before the wedding to actually get everyone together and I’m a little nervous about what might go down,” he admits.

And what does he think drew his beloved to his side? “It’s the accent. I’m going to marry her before she gets sick of it,” he jokes of Ballerini, 24. “I’m kidding!”

The CMA Awards aired live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on ABC.