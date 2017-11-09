Two is better than one!

Former One Direction member Niall Horan and country music star Maren Morris took the stage at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards in Nashville to perform their new duet “Seeing Blind,” off of Horan’s debut solo album, Flicker.

Following a short intro of her hit “I Could Use a Love Song” the pair launched into the single with Horan stringing away on the guitar as Morris belted out and danced along in a purple velvet gown.

Leading up the event, the pair expressed their excitement to collaborate onstage. After the duet was announced, Morris tweeted, “See you soon, CMA! @NiallOfficial & I are gonna have SO much fun playing that legendary stage! #IrishCountryExplosion”

Horan, 24, echoed his partner’s excitement, tweeting back at her with, “Can’t wait to share the stage with ya darling. Going to be a great night.”

See you soon, CMA! @NiallOfficial & I are gonna have SO much fun playing that legendary stage! #IrishCountryExplosion 🍀👢 pic.twitter.com/f88ShSTXdN — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 24, 2017

Can’t wait to share the stage with ya darling . Going to be a great night https://t.co/AeWwHXxYzJ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 24, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Facing Off Against Maren Morris at the Grammys



“I love [country] … being Irish, our music is traditionally based,” Horan said about the genre during the CMA Awards: All Access livestream Wednesday night. “I happened to write a song with a bit of a country feel, and Maren jumped on. I’m glad that the country people have been very nice to me, inviting me and Maren to perform.”

Their eager anticipation didn’t stop at social media. When talking with ABC Radio, Morris said, “I’m excited! It’s gonna be a really fun night.”

“Niall is equally excited — he’s never been to the CMA Awards,” added Morris, 27. “We just want to put on the best show, and it’s such a fun upbeat song, so I think we’re gonna blow it out that night.”

During a pre-show event Morris opened up about her new partner in rhyme. “I’m ushering him into country music,” she said. “He’s from One Direction but he’s like this Irish songwriter and he’s got this country vibe, almost a Mumford [and Sons] feel. It’s very cool.”

FROM PEN: Grammy News and Notes: Album of the Year Nominees



RELATED: Niall Horan Announces “Intimate” Flicker Sessions Tour

Morris said her mom was the one to let her know she was up for multiple awards. “I was home in bed. My mom called and was like “You’re nominated three times!”

The former boy-band superstar and “Dear Hate” singer are not the only collaboration of the night. Other joint performers include Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, Kane Brown and Brad Paisley, as well as Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini, who are battling it out for female vocalist of the year.

Horan and Morris’ performance onstage Wednesday during country music’s biggest night is just the start — Morris is set to join Horan on his 2018 Flicker World Tour as his opening act.

The CMA Awards are airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on ABC.