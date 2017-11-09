Glen Campbell’s Widow Kim: ‘I Just Miss Him So Much’

Glen Campbell‘s family is remembering the husband, father and music legend they lost at this year’s CMA Awards.

Speaking to press back stage at CMA Awards All Access, Campbell’s widow Kim told reporters “Oh my goodness I just miss him so much. I know he would be so elated to know that the ACMs honored him with such a prestigious award.”

Campbell, who died on August 8 at the age of 81 after a protracted battle with Alzheimer’s disease, was posthumously honored with Musical Event of the Year for his duet with Willie Nelson “Funny (How Time Slips Away)”. “He loved Willie Nelson,” said Kim. This duet would have meant so much to him.”

One of Campbell’s sons joined his mom and sister at the event. Asked what he treasured most about his dad he said “That’s a tough one. Just being able to play guitar with him whenever I wanted. Nobody really has that kind of privilege as a guitar player growing up.”

During the night’s moving in memoriam tribute, archival footage of Campbell was shown as Carrie Underwood sang a rousing rendition “Softly and Tenderly” as the silent audience held up lights. The segment ended with images of all of the victims of the Vegas shooting.