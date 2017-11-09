Garth Brooks took home top honors at the 51st Country Music Association Awards.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer was dubbed entertainer of the year — for the second consecutive year — Wednesday during country music’s biggest night.

After former entertainer of the year honoree Reba McEntire presented him with the award, Brooks, 55, took the stage.

“Getting this presented to me by the entertainer of a lifetime, I thank you,” he said, nodding at McEntire. “Miranda [Lambert] said it best, Little Big Town said it best — we’re a family. All you guys down here on the front row: We can all agree on one thing. Let’s all raise a toast. … to the band and crew. I was talking to Kelsea [Ballerini] backstage about how we get to do this for a living. … The most important thing other than God…is you [fans]. …I love you guys. We’re a family.”

The Nashville legend concluded his speech by sweetly acknowledging his wife of yearly 12 years — Trisha Yearwood, 55 — saying: “Ms. Yearwood, I am yours forever.”

Brooks was in good company, having been nominated alongside Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban for the 2017 title.

The 51st CMA Awards were broadcast live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8.