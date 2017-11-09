CMA Awards 2017: See the Full List of Winners

The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards kicked off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and country music’s finest are already scoring trophies.
Up first was Keith Urban, who won Single of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Urban and Miranda Lambert are tied with five nominations, three of which are in the same categories (Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year). Little Big Town trails in a close second with four nominations. For her work as the songwriter of Little Big Town’s “Better Man,” Taylor Swift also snagged a nomination for Song of the Year, her first nod in three years.
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley have returned for the 10th consecutive year to serve as the hosts of the award ceremony. Performers for the big night include Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, both of the night’s hosts, and more.
See a complete list of winners, which will be updated continuously, below. (Bolded names indicate winners.)
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
WINNER: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Breaker – Little Big Town
WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight Of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Tin Man” – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
“Dirt On My Boots” – Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Body Like A Back Road” – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steve Lee Olsen
WINNER: “Better Man” – Taylor Swift
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
RELATED: The CMA Awards by the Numbers
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Maddie & Tae
LOCASH
Florida Georgia Line
Dan + Shay
Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney (with Pink)
“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campell with Willie Nelson
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas – Dobro
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Dan Huff – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar
Mac McAnally – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, directed by Trey Fanjoy
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris), directed by TK McKamy
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, directed by Carter Smith
“Better Man” – Little Big Town, directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Brett Young
WINNER: Jon Pardi
Old Dominion
Laura Alaina
Luke Combs