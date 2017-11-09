CMA Awards 2017: See the Full List of Winners

The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards kicked off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and country music’s finest are already scoring trophies.

Up first was Keith Urban, who won Single of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Urban and Miranda Lambert are tied with five nominations, three of which are in the same categories (Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year). Little Big Town trails in a close second with four nominations. For her work as the songwriter of Little Big Town’s “Better Man,” Taylor Swift also snagged a nomination for Song of the Year, her first nod in three years.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley have returned for the 10th consecutive year to serve as the hosts of the award ceremony. Performers for the big night include Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, both of the night’s hosts, and more.

See a complete list of winners, which will be updated continuously, below. (Bolded names indicate winners.)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

WINNER: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight Of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Tin Man” – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

“Dirt On My Boots” – Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Body Like A Back Road” – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steve Lee Olsen

WINNER: “Better Man” – Taylor Swift

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

RELATED: The CMA Awards by the Numbers

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Maddie & Tae

LOCASH

Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney (with Pink)

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campell with Willie Nelson

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas – Dobro

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Dan Huff – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

Mac McAnally – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR



“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, directed by Trey Fanjoy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris), directed by TK McKamy

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, directed by Carter Smith

“Better Man” – Little Big Town, directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Brett Young

WINNER: Jon Pardi

Old Dominion

Laura Alaina

Luke Combs