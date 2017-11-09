Darius Rucker Kicks Off CMAs with ‘Hold My Hand’ Singalong Featuring Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum and More

The first image viewers saw of the 2017 CMA Awards was Eric Church delivering a delicate acoustic rendition of “Amazing Grace” on a nearly darkened stage. In the wake of the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival in October—and mere days after the massacre at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas—it was an appropriately solemn way to recognize the lives lost.

From there, the Country’s Biggest Night kicked off in grand fashion, aiming to heal the broken hearts of the nation by uniting in joyous song. Darius Rucker led a star-studded singalong of his 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish classic “Hold My Hand,” getting help from the likes of Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum.

Couldn't ask for a better way to open the 51st #CMAawards! Watch NOW on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CnDKjpCdx6 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017

The country chorus continued to grow as Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, and members of Little Big Town joined in.

The members of Lady A hinted at the performance while on the red carpet earlier in the night as their arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, jokingly saying they were “the least famous people” performing. While that’s debatable, the star power was certainly shining bright.