Chuck Wicks Recovering from Fractured Skull and Vertebrae After Car Accident: ‘I’m Lucky I’m Alive and Not Paralyzed’

Chuck Wicks is feeling “lucky” to be alive after a serious car accident left him with a fracture to his skull and vertebrae, and he took to Facebook Wednesday to recount his “scary couple days.”

The country singer and radio personality was traveling with his America’s Morning Show co-hosts, Ty Bentli and Kelly Ford, along with producer Glenn Johnson, to New Orleans to appear as grand marshals in a Mardi Gras parade when the accident happened.

“While driving through a bad rain storm our car struck a puddle and hydroplaned, causing it to roll twice into a ditch full of water,” Wicks, 37, writes in the post about the accident. “Talk about slow motion…it was [as] if the world literally stopped.”

He continues: “When the vehicle did finally stop I immediately heard Ty say, ‘Is everyone OK… is everyone OK?’ Then for some random reason, I just starting checking my teeth and body and checking where everyone was. At this moment it was safe to say I was in shock.”

The crew then crawled out of their vehicle, which Wicks says was “completely totaled at this point,” and soon emergency responders arrived at the crash site.

“Throughout the entire process I remember my neck just getting stiffer and stiffer and between the shock of everything and being [soaking] wet from rolling through the water-filled ditch I couldn’t stop shaking,” he reveals. “I told the paramedic I had neck and head pain and they immediately put me on the backboard/stretcher. As my head got stiffer through the ride and I knew everyone else was OK I started to panic a bit.. and honestly I was scared.”

Following the accident, Wicks was transported to the emergency room and set up for an immediate CAT scan and MRI.

“When the doctor looked at my results and said I was lucky to be walking and talking, then I knew something wasn’t right. So here’s the deal…” Wicks writes. “I fractured my skull and I also have a cervical vertebrae fracture in my C2 region. What does this mean? It means I’m lucky I’m alive and not paralyzed.”

Wicks is hoping to be released from the hospital Wednesday, though he’ll be in a neck brace for about three months and dealing with a lot of discomfort for a while. Cartoons and morphine, he says, are helping him through the pain.

“This isn’t a ‘I’ll feel better in a week’ type of deal,” he writes. “But I’m extremely lucky. And I’m so glad that Ty Kelly and Glenn are OK. So be safe out there. Don’t take anything for granted.”

“We are all genuinely feeling lucky to be alive today. Thanks for your sweet prayers, messages and texts. They mean more than you could ever know,” cohost Ford posted to Instagram. “We (@tybentli and I) are back in #Nashville. Hopefully @chuckwicks isn’t too far behind. Gonna hug my family and not let go! #blackeye #shiner #lifeisfragile #grateful”

Wicks recently made his return to country music with the release of his new album Turning Point in February—his first since his 2008 debut Starting Now.

The singer rose to fame after his debut, appearing on Dancing with the Stars with his then-girlfriend Julianne Hough, but lost his record deal with RCA in 2011.

“When I made my first record, I had no idea what I was doing. I was just happy to have a record deal and that people were hearing songs on the radio,” he told PEOPLE in an interview ahead of the album release. “Now I’m not green anymore. I know exactly what I want to say and how I want to say it.”

Despite everything Wicks has gone through, both personally and professionally, he maintains his positive spirit.

Wicks added: “I got a second shot at this and I have no intention of blowing it!”