Chris Young Dedicates His First Performance Since the Las Vegas Massacre to Those Killed & Injured

Days after running for cover from gunshots at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Chris Young performed at a previously scheduled concert in Fresno, California.

On Wednesday, the country star, 32, opened his show at The Big Fresno Fair with a cover of Vince Gill’s 1994 classic “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” and dedicated it to the victims of Sunday’s massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“I was in Vegas the other night. I heard this song a lot, I’ve never attempted to sing it because I have a huge amount of respect for the guy who did it originally,” Young said on stage. “But I’m going to give it my best. Music can heal.”

Young decided against canceling the performance in the hope he could continue to heal and help others do the same.

“I hugged my family and talked about what I was going to do this week as far as this show that I am going to play tonight,” he said in a video shared on Twitter and Instagram. “I’m a musician and music can heal so I’m hoping this is a night of trying to do that for a lot of people that are here.”

The four-time ACM Awards nominee did not perform at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, but he was standing offstage during Jason Aldean‘s set when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino on the crowd of more than 22,000 people. 58 were killed and over 500 were injured.

Young, who has been touring with Aldean, fled for his life when the shooting began and tweeted Sunday: “Spent I don’t know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage … know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire I’m literally shaking still.”

Aldean, 40, announced on Tuesday that he chose to cancel his series of concerts this weekend “out of respect for the victims, their families, and our fans.” He was scheduled to perform Friday at Los Angeles, Saturday in San Diego and Sunday in Anaheim.

How to Help and Learn About Loved Ones

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.