Go Behind the Scenes with Chris Janson on His Everybody Album Release Day

The country star let PEOPLE tag along for an exclusive look at his album release day for his sophomore album, Everybody

On Sept. 22, country singer Chris Janson released his second albumEverybody. From radio interviews to live appearances to meet and greets and opening on Sam Hunt's "15 in a 30" tour stop in Nashville, PEOPLE was along for the ride.

At a Siriux XM event in Margaritaville in downtown Nashville, a representative from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's office, declared it "Everybody Day."

Janson may be selling out crowds and garnering a huge following, but he admits he's just an everyday kind of guy  and he wants to keep it that way.

"I pride myself in trying to be that, because I’ve really never known any different. I just love where I live, I love where I come from, I love the people I see every day, and I like the people I play for," Janson tells PEOPLE. 

Janson aims to keep himself grounded and credits late country music legend Merle Haggard with inspiring that mentality.

"Haggard was famous for writing a song for the working man, and I always just wanted to try to write songs for normal, everyday people like myself," he explains. "And I think that's the most relatable, and kind of the lifestyle I come from."

Before heading into the Asscend Amphitheater for sound check, Janson takes a few minutes to pose for photos with excited fans.

Janson's excitement surrounding his sophomore album is palpable. "I think it's my absolute best piece of work. I'm so proud of it. There is literally – no pun intended – something for everybody on this album. Whether you're a traditionalist, whether you're not, whether you're somewhere in the middle, and you don't really like country music, or you kinda do, there’s something for everyone."

In between soundcheck and his meet and greet, Janson spends the better part of an hour signing albums for fans in his dressing room.

Keeping with his songwriting roots, Jansons tells PEOPLE, "I write all my own songs, sing all my own songs, and we'e very real, to-the-core kind of people. That' the kind of music I've always tried to make, and I hope that I am making."

Having written hit songs for Tim McGraw and Justin Moore, Janson was excited to write for himself on Everybody, he explains.

"I write a lot of songs for my friends, I've had hits with other people. This one I took the time to write for me, and I don’t ever get to do that. I always write for other people in the mindset of a songwriter and then just take what's left over. After I tasted the success of what it could be like to have a successful artist career, it's very motivating."

It's no secret that Janson frequently praises his wife Kelly — on stage, backstage and on social media. "She’s my best friend, she's my co-manager in my career, per my request. I can be hard to be manageable sometimes, but we've garnered great success at this point in my career, and we've done it together and I wouldn’t want to do it any other way."

An undeniable smile lights up Janson's face as he heads to the stage to perform an energy-packed 45 minute set for the hometown crowd.

"Performing has always been something I naturally just wake up and I can go on stage and do. No problem. Don't care what anybody thinks, just gonna be myself."

Janson, who frequently rocks a harmonica on stage, dances, and jumps of amps, is proud of his unique performing style. "I'm absolutely being myself, it's just a different frame of mind. I don't fake anything. It’s all real and I feel like I was born to do this."

