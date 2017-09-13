Chase Bryant Proposes to Kourtney Kellar During Adorable Recreation of When They Shared Their First Kiss

Chase Bryant is engaged to girlfriend Kourtney Kellar!

When popping the question Monday night, the 24-year-old rising country star took it back to the place he first kissed Kellar, and PEOPLE’s exclusive engagement video is so adorable you’ll barely have room to breathe!

Bryant fell in love with his best friend after inviting her to star in his “Room To Breathe” music video in an effort to jumpstart the romantic phase of their friendship. It was in that video that they shared their first kiss.

During the ever-so-romantic proposal, Bryant recreated a scene straight from the music video when he brought Kellar back to the location where they locked lips for the first time.

“If you told me at the moment we met that I would be lucky enough to marry Kourtney, I would have said you were crazy,” Bryant told PEOPLE exclusively. “It was incredible that we were able to have this special moment in the same spot as our first kiss. We are so excited to see what our future together holds.”

The Texas native is currently touring with Brad Paisley on his Weekend Warrior World Tour.