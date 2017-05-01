Take Charlie Worsham's 'Cut Your Groove' Video for a Spin in Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek

Step – no, spin – into Charlie Worsham‘s new music video.

PEOPLE has an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the country crooner’s new clip for “Cut Your Groove.”

In the video, Worsham spins and sings outside of a motel, before later taking his melodies to a bowling alley and, eventually, the aisles of a grocery store.

“This video feels like the song felt to me when we first wrote it,” the 30-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s a simple message: we each have a gift, an art unique to us, and it is the most powerful thing humans can do to use their gift to bring healing and restoration into life’s not-so-great situations.”

The single is Worsham’s first off of his second album, The Beginning of Things, which was released last month.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Worsham explains the inspiration behind all that rotating he does, saying, “the idea for the spin came, of course the song talks about life being like a record, and records spin.”

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

Of the characters, Worsham explains that they wanted to represent those who use “their art to transcend their circumstances.”

Adds Worsham, “The director, Sam Siske, did an incredible job. It was a fun, true collaborative effort, and watching the video reminds me of that song’s message … something I need to hear regularly for my own self.”