Blake Shelton is PEOPLE’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive!
“Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful,” the country star, 41, tweeted following the reveal on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice.
In a follow-up tweet, Shelton wrote: “I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful.”
“OW! OW! Welcome to @people’s #SexiestManAlive club, @blakeshelton. You’ve made @adamlevine proud,” the NBC singing competition series wrote on Twitter.
Shelton joins fellow Voice coach Adam Levine, who was crowned Sexiest Man Alive in 2013.
In addition to becoming the first country artist to be Sexiest Man Alive, Shelton is continuing his stellar year in music.
He became the first country artist to win the all-genre favorite album category at January’s People’s Choice Awards, and also won top country artist at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.
In addition, he recently earned his sixth No. 1 album with the release of Texoma Shore.