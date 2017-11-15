Blake Shelton is PEOPLE’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive!

“Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful,” the country star, 41, tweeted following the reveal on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice.

In a follow-up tweet, Shelton wrote: “I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful.”

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I have the hiccups… And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

“OW! OW! Welcome to @people’s #SexiestManAlive club, @blakeshelton. You’ve made @adamlevine proud,” the NBC singing competition series wrote on Twitter.

Shelton joins fellow Voice coach Adam Levine, who was crowned Sexiest Man Alive in 2013.

@blakeshelton Not sure about the sexiest. But congrats on the recognition of being a man & being alive. Love you buddy! — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) November 15, 2017

Hey @blakeshelton … take it from me … humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask @VancityReynolds @people — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 15, 2017

Nursing a DEEP hurt today. Was passed over by @people magazine again for sexiest man alive honor that went to @blakeshelton . I sent in photos and everything. Oh well there’s next year. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 14, 2017

Blake Shelton gives me hope that I too could one day be People Magazine's sexiest man alive. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) November 15, 2017

In addition to becoming the first country artist to be Sexiest Man Alive, Shelton is continuing his stellar year in music.

He became the first country artist to win the all-genre favorite album category at January’s People’s Choice Awards, and also won top country artist at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

In addition, he recently earned his sixth No. 1 album with the release of Texoma Shore.