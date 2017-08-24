Cassadee Pope Writes ‘Savage’ New Breakup Song After Split from Fiancé Rian Dawson

Cassadee Pope is channeling her split with fiancé Rian Dawson into a “savage” new breakup song.

The 27-year-old Voice alum may have “amicably” split from the All Time Low drummer in July after over seven years of dating (and five months engaged), but that doesn’t mean she’s afraid to get a little personal.

“I actually wrote one just recently that’s pretty, it’s almost a little savage,” Pope told Entertainment Tonight at the Academy of Country Music Honors event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. “Yeah, it’s a little raw, emotionally. So, I’m like, I might have to throw that guy in there.”

Recording the track was a cathartic experience for Pope. “It was one of those sessions where I was like, ‘I can’t write about anything else today. I have to write this because it’s all I can think about and it’s been a hard day,’ ” she said. “So I got it out in a song. It was such a raw moment … it’s just very symbolic and shows where I am in my life and that’s important to me.”

Despite Pope’s very personal life changes, she admitted to feeling “super uncomfortable” about being single — though is doing her best to express her pain while learning to be on her own.

“It’s super risky and weird, but it’s also really exciting,” Pope said, adding that she’s focusing on her new album. “I feel like the town is cheering me on, which is really cool. I’ve been in a lot of sessions. I’ve just been calling on a lot of friends and everybody’s been there for me. So it’s a weird time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cassadee Pope Gushes On Her Surprise Engagement – And Her Ring – On Grammys Red Carpet!

Pope and Dawson, 29, got engaged in February — the “Think of You” singer gushing about the surprise proposal to PEOPLE at the Grammy Awards shortly after sharing the happy news on social media.

“I had no idea,” Pope said in February. “It was a Tuesday morning and I was still in my PJs. He was sweeping in the living room and our puppy, a little French bulldog, the love of our lives, was biting the room. So I took Cuppy and I put him in the bedroom and Rian was like, ‘Okay, you can let him out.’ I opened the door and he was on one knee. It was perfect, in our home that we love with our little son.”

The duo were in no rush to get married and hadn’t yet picked out a date. “Rian is going on tour in March,” Pope said. “We want to take our time with planning and enjoy being engaged.”