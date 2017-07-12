Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson End Their Engagement

Wedding bells won’t be ringing for Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson.

The Voice alum, 27, and the All Time Low drummer, 29, have called off their engagement and are no longer together, PEOPLE confirms.

“They have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another,” a rep tells NashvilleGab, which first confirmed the news.

After dating for seven years, the couple got engaged in February. The “Think of You” singer gushed about the surprise proposal to PEOPLE at the Grammy Awards shortly after sharing the happy news on social media.

WE'RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

“I had no idea,” Pope said in February. “It was a Tuesday morning and I was still in my PJs. He was sweeping in the living room and our puppy, a little French bulldog, the love of our lives, was biting the room. So I took Cuppy and I put him in the bedroom and Rian was like, ‘Okay, you can let him out.’ I opened the door and he was on one knee. It was perfect, in our home that we love with our little son.”

The duo were also in no rush to get married and hadn’t yet picked out a date, Pope added. “Rian is going on tour in March. We want to take our time with planning and enjoy being engaged,” she said.