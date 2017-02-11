Even if Cassadee Pope doesn’t win a Grammy on Sunday, she’ll still leave music’s biggest night smiling.

The 27-year-old country singer and Voice champ is engaged to her boyfriend of seven years, Rian Dawson, they confirmed Friday evening.

“We’re engaged,” she posted on Instagram, capped with heart emojis. Dawson added, “The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier.”

The happy couple began dating in 2010. Dawson, 29, is the drummer and percussionist for the rock band All Time Low.

Pope opened up about their bond last year to Taste of Country, while discussing how she failed to convince Dawson to appear in her “Summer” music video. “He’s first of all, is an amazing, amazing supporter of mine, and he has been since the beginning, since six-and-a-half years ago before The Voice, before everything.”

For Dawson’s birthday in 2016, Pope wrote on Instagram, “So proud of you and lucky to call you mine.”

Pope is nominated for the best country duo/group performance at the Grammys, for her song “Think of You” with Chris Young.