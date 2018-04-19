Carrie Underwood Isn't a 'Hugger' but Her Son Isaiah Has Softened Her: 'He's a Cuddle Monster!'

Her new single “Cry Pretty” is all about letting out your emotions, but that’s something Carrie Underwood is still learning how to do herself.

“I’m just not great at that!” she told Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel Thursday morning in Nashville. “I feel like writing a song like this and singing a song like this is a step forward for me.”

An Oklahoma native, the 35-year-old American Idol alum grew up around “hard-working, good people” who weren’t overly affectionate.

Jason Kempin/Getty

“Nobody I ever grew up with was a hugger, you know what I mean? I’m not a hugger,” said Underwood.

But since becoming a mom to 3-year-old Isaiah (with husband Mike Fisher), the singer has seen some changes in herself.

“Now that I’ve had Isaiah, I just cuddle with him. He’s like a cuddle monster for real. He’ll be like, ‘Mommy, I want to cuddle!'” she told Warren, laughing. “Don’t tell my husband. He’s gonna be so mad at me. He slept with me the past two nights.”

After recovering from a scary fall last November, Underwood is back at work and gearing up for the release of her new studio album Cry Pretty (out Sept. 14).

“For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me. But now if I put on makeup he’s like, ‘Mommy, your booboo’s all gone,” she told iHeartRadio’s Bobby Bones in another interview.

Jason Kempin/Getty

And though Fisher, 37, has been by his wife’s side as she healed from her injuries that included a broken wrist, “I’m probably not a very good patient because I’m like, ‘I can do it!'” Underwood told Warren. “I’d say the hardest part was my wrist … trying to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff. I have a metal plate in my wrist, but it’s good now.”