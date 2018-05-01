Carrie Underwood‘s biggest fan is her 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old country star gave her second performance since breaking her wrist and injuring her face after falling on the steps outside of her home in November, singing the national anthem ahead of husband Mike Fisher’s hockey game.

But Fisher wasn’t the only member of his family to witness the special performance: Isaiah was in the stands! And someone was filming as the little boy excitedly cheered on his mom — a video which Underwood shared on social media.

“As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me…and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud…” Underwood explained on Instagram in the video’s caption. “He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play…and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute.”

“Thanks, @iveychilders for catching this little moment…” she added. “My heart is happy.”

Underwood’s performance on Sunday also earned cheers from fans excited to see the country star back up on her feet after shying away from the spotlight for the past few months.

In a sweet nod to her husband, she opted to wear a Nashville Predators jersey with his number on it while she delivered a rousing rendition of the anthem.

Just one day earlier, Underwood playfully documented her husband’s “annoying” behavior while the couple took a drive together.

