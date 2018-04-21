Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Photo of Her Face Revealing Her Scars Following Her Scary Fall

After suffering a scary accident in November that left her with over 40 stitches to her face and a broken right wrist, Carrie Underwood is showing off her scars.

On Friday, the country star shared a close-up picture on social media of her face — which showed the singer’s scars around her upper lip and chin — while supporting her husband, Mike Fisher, and his hockey team, the Nashville Predators.

“Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! 😘 @mfisher1212 @predsnhl#LetsGoPreds,” Underwood, 35, captioned the snap, which featured the singer rocking a white and orange Predators hat and making a pair of fangs with her fingers.

During an appearance on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show on Thursday, Underwood gave details of her accident for the first time, explaining that she fell from the stairs of her Nashville home when she went to take her dogs out for a quick walk at night.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

Added Underwood: “If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up.”

The American Idol alum went on to say that she was “very fortunate in the healing process,” but nervous that it wasn’t going to be that way.

“I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were going to end up,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going to go on. I didn’t know what it was going to heal like. … You just don’t know how things are going to heal or end up.”

For Underwood, who’s right-handed, the recovery process was tough since she had to adjust her handwriting.

“It set me back,” shared Underwood. “The most frustrating part was trying to work out with a broken wrist, and just how much it can throw off your world, having an appendage that is there, but you just can’t use it.”

And while the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer took some time off from social media and wasn’t posting any photos or selfies after the accident, she insists she wasn’t hiding.

“I mean, I don’t think I hide. There’s always stuff to do, even if it’s not necessarily playing shows. But, I don’t know. I’m kind of a homebody,” she said. “I was lucky that when it happened everything was shutting down in the music world — we had the holidays.”

On Sunday, Underwood returned to the spotlight at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas where she delivered an emotional performance of her new single “Cry Pretty,” receiving a standing ovation at the end of the rendition.

Not too long after her performance, Underwood and Keith Urban took the stage to accept the award for vocal event of the year for their duet “The Fighter.”

“You just knocked it out of the park,” Urban told Underwood.

“Thank you for having me,” responded Underwood through tears. “I’m still shaking right now. Thank you.”