GOING THE DISTANCE

Despite their undeniable chemistry, Underwood and Fisher couldn't see much more of each other right away, considering the country crooner was based in Nashville and the National Hockey League star lived in Canada. "I mean, can I make dating more difficult?" Underwood recalled on VH1's Behind the Music. "Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome."

They began long-distance dating, which consisted of regular phone calls — before eventually reuniting in person once more three months later.