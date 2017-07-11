Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Celebrate 7-Year Wedding Anniversary

Happy wedding anniversary to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher!

The couple marked seven years of marriage together on Monday with a romantic date and sweet love notes to each other on social media.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here’s to so many more years and memories together,” Underwood, 34, captioned a selfie of her and her husband.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!! #happyanniversary,” Fisher, 37, wrote along with a photo of his wife.

The country star wed her NHL star beau in 2010 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia before 250 friends and family in a ceremony featuring classical music and the couple’s favorite Bible readings. The pair got engaged in December 2009, after quietly dating for about a year.

Underwood and Fisher are parents to 2-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

The American Idol alum is definitely her husband — and the Nashville Predators’ — biggest fan. The star has often posted pictures and video clips of herself and friends rooting for Fisher’s team, who lost the 2017 NHL playoffs to the Pittsburgh Penguins.