Carrie Underwood Finds 'Makeup to Be a Confidence Builder' and Rarely Leaves Home Without It 

Carrie Underwood was terrified to return to the red carpet at last Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas after suffering a facial injury from an accident in November which resulted in her receiving over 40 stitches.

But when the country superstar, 35, hit the stage to perform her new single “Cry Pretty,” Underwood’s scars weren’t even a thought on anyone’s mind as she looked like her usual glamorous self wearing a sparkly silver fringe mini and glitter teardrops underneath her eyes.

To regain her sense of self after the fall and leading up to her return to the stage, Underwood turned to her longtime passion — makeup — as a way to rebuild confidence.

“Makeup is a confidence builder for me. When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner,” the star previously told PeopleStyle. “I just feel like it’s nice to have things that enhance the things you like and cover up the things you don’t. I like walking by a mirror and I’m like, ‘Ok! I feel like I’m put together. Alright!'”

Underwood hasn’t been shy about opening up about the reason she uses makeup for an extra boost of confidence in the past. See everything the singer’s had to say about it below.

On Going Makeup-Free

“I don’t think I ever have makeup-free days, to be honest. I wear makeup for me. I don’t want to walk by a mirror and feel like I haven’t given some sort of effort. I just feel better when I have a little on,” Underwood told Yahoo!.



On Embracing Her Flaws

“I had freckles on my face and they were in the exact same spot on both of my cheeks, so I felt like I got teased at school. I remember asking my mom if we could get rid of them. Well, I did get rid of them,” Underwood said. “Now, I would be better at embracing that uniqueness. We’re all human.”

On Always Wearing Makeup

“I’ll always put makeup on, even if it’s just a little bit,” she told PeopleStyle. “If I’m going someplace, I always think, ‘Somebody’s going to see me and want to take a picture with me,’ which is really great, but I hate it when I see the pictures later when I wasn’t wearing any makeup at all. So I’ll throw on a little bit — some foundation, a little bit of Smart Shade, maybe a little bronzer and mascara and I’ll be OK. I won’t feel bad about my pictures if I do that.”

On What Makes Her Feel Beautiful

“When I’m ready for my day, I got my routine in, I did get to take a decent shower and put a little makeup on and fix my hair a bit,” she told PeopleStyle. “It doesn’t have to be over the top. It can be the most routine of days. If I get a couple little things like that in for myself then I definitely feel more beautiful.”

On Her Holy Grail Beauty Product

“The one beauty product I can’t live without is eyeliner. I love eyeliner,” she told us. “You can wear a little bit or you can wear a lot. I’m a Southern girl, so generally if I’m going out, I want to put on some eyeliner.”

On Her Biggest Beauty Regret

“Growing up in the ’90s I feel like the thin eyebrow was definitely a thing and I, like so many others, overdid it,” the singer told PeopleStyle. “They never really grew back the way they were supposed to so now I am very happy that they do have eyebrow pencils, so I can fix what I did to myself when I was young.”

On Doing Makeup on Tour

“I do my own hair and makeup on the road. I’m a lady and I like to do my own makeup and hair. On red carpets somebody else has to do it for me because the lights can do weird stuff with your face,” she said. “But on the road it’s my zen time before the show.”