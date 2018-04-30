Carrie Underwood Looks Flawless While Singing National Anthem at Husband's Hockey Game

Carrie Underwood stole the show while supporting her husband!

In her second performance since breaking her wrist and injuring her face after falling on the steps outside her home in November, the 35-year-old country star looked absolutely flawless as she sang the national anthem ahead of husband Mike Fisher’s hockey game on Sunday.

“She’s a beloved music superstar but today she’s a proud hockey fan and a number one Preds fan. Please welcome Carrie Underwood,” the announcer said as the American Idol winner walked onto the ice.

In a sweet nod to her husband, Underwood opted to wear a Nashville Predators shirt with her husband’s number on it while she delivered a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

Just one day earlier, Underwood playfully documented her husband’s “annoying” behavior while the couple took a drive together.

In the video, Underwood shared a close-up video of her face — which is still healing from her November accident — while Fisher, 37, appeared to be making a squeaking noise over and over into his hands.

“Must we? So annoying,” she wrote alongside the video.

Opening up about her frightening fall for the first time last week, the country star revealed her accident happened when she was walking her dogs.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

The country star previously showed off her scars, which are located around her upper lip and chin, while supporting Fisher and his hockey team earlier this month.

“Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! 😘 @mfisher1212 @predsnhl#LetsGoPreds,” Underwood captioned the snap.