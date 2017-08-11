Country
Carrie Underwood's Sweetest Family Snaps
The country star’s family of three – which includes 2-year-old son Isaiah, her first child with husband Mike Fisher – is just too adorable
1 of 24
SUPER PARENTS
In case you needed proof that Isaiah's mom and dad are superheroes, take a peek at Carrie and Mike's "PJ Masks," which they don when preparing son Isaiah for bed. “Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks,” the singer wrote in the caption.
2 of 24
STRETCH IT OUT
Isaiah clocks in some mother-son time at the gym, where the toddler can be seen working on his yoga moves with mom Carrie.
3 of 24
TRAVEL BUDDY
Isaiah may not have made it to New Zealand with his famous mom, but he sure did try — as evidenced by this cute snap.
4 of 24
PUPPY LOVE
Bring on the belly rubs! "I half expected these two to clash, but with lots of carefully watched playtime and working hard to teach both how to treat each other, we've managed to do alright!" Underwood wrote of her son and dog Penny's relationship. "I even think they might [heart] each other!"
5 of 24
PLAYTIME
Isaiah runs around the park while the Grammy winner documents the sweet moment.
6 of 24
CUDDLE & CURL
The famous mom has definitely mastered multitasking. "He doesn't care that Mommy had to get ready for a show...all he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle...and I was more than happy to comply," she captioned a dressing room photo.
7 of 24
WHOLE NEW WORLD
Isaiah got to "take in" New York City in October.
8 of 24
BABY BATTLES
"Some mornings, pants are optional...even when the fedora is not. Just kidding, we had a blowout. #KeepingItReal #momlife," the singer captioned a photo from her morning struggles.
9 of 24
MAMA TIME
Underwood had flawless plans for her first Mother's Day. "Plans for today: snuggle with this handsome guy. That is all. Pretty sure it's going to be a great day!" she said on Instagram.
10 of 24
JUST TICKLED
The Sesame Street fan gave Elmo a sweet hug during a visit to Sesame Place.
11 of 24
SUMMER LOVIN'
"He soaks in the sunshine … and I realize that he is mine … I don't deserve such sweetness," Underwood, 34, captioned a photo of Isaiah laughing, which she posted to her Instagram.
12 of 24
PLAYTIME!
At seven months old, Isaiah played with his toys while wearing a pumpkin-esque mask.
13 of 24
LIL' BOOKWORM
Seen here flipping through a picture book, Underwood and Fisher's little one sported a gingham print shirt to tackle on reading time.
14 of 24
PARADISE, FOUND
Although this photo finds Underwood and her son on a rare getaway, it doesn't compare to the dream vacation the singer has in mind for her son. "I want to take him to Disney World when he's 5," she says.
15 of 24
A CANDID MOMENT
"[Mike] is a great dad," the country star told PEOPLE. "My trust in him has only gotten deeper."
16 of 24
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON
Isaiah took a turn at a baby piano, proving that his Grammy-winning mom's penchant for music definitely runs in the family.
17 of 24
STEP BY STEP
"I don't think Mike would be like, 'We failed!' if he doesn't play hockey," Underwood told PEOPLE of her son, pictured here wearing his dad's hockey jersey.
18 of 24
NAP TIME
Isaiah squeezed in a much-needed nap session by a window.
19 of 24
MOMMY & ME
"Right now he's such a blank canvas," the singer told PEOPLE of Isaiah.
20 of 24
HIGH HOPES
"We want him to have a good, hardworking heart," Underwood said of her and Fisher's wishes for their son, pictured here taking a nap with dad.
21 of 24
EVERY LAST DROP
"Enjoy it, baby boy...when you're an adult, sticking your face in the bowl to lick the bottom is 'frowned upon,' " Underwood jokingly warned her son, who is clearly passionate about food.
22 of 24
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON
Isaiah inherited Fisher's perfect selfie technique.
23 of 24
WILD THING
In January, Isaiah came face-to-face with a very special "new friend."
24 of 24
SNOOZE CREW
Isaiah and his dad got a bit sleepy during the little one's first trip to Mom's band rehearsal.
