Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Video of Face as She Jokes About Husband's 'Annoying' Behavior

Carrie Underwood didn’t shy away from the cameras as she shared a video playfully documenting her husband’s “annoying” behavior on Saturday.

While driving in the car with her husband Mike Fisher, Underwood took a close-up video of her face — which is still healing from a scary accident in November that left her needing over 40 stitches — on her Instagram Story.

In the video, the 35-year-old singer looked directly at the camera and softly said, “Help me,” while her husband appeared to be making a squeaking noise over and over into his hands while driving.

“Must we? So annoying,” she wrote alongside the video.

Opening up about her frightening fall for the first time last week, the American Idol winner revealed her accident happened when she was taking her dogs out for a quick walk.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

“If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

The country star previously showed off her scars, which are located around her upper lip and chin, while supporting Fisher and his hockey team, the Nashville Predators, on April 21.

“Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! 😘 @mfisher1212 @predsnhl#LetsGoPreds,” Underwood captioned the snap.

A source close to Underwood previously told PEOPLE the singer — whose sixth studio album Cry Pretty drops Sept. 14 — looks “gorgeous in person.”

“You honestly couldn’t see any scarring even up close,” said the source. “She had extensive reconstruction done around her mouth area and lips, but the doctors did a really great job obviously.”