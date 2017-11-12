Carrie Underwood Breaks Wrist After a Fall: ‘I’ll Be Alright… Might Just Take Some Time’

Carrie Underwood is on the mend.

Just a few days after hosting the CMA Awards, the 34-year-old singer fell on the steps outside of her home and suffered “multiple injuries” — including a broken wrist, her rep tells PEOPLE in a statement. She also was treated for cuts and abrasions at the hospital on Friday before being released, according to the statement. Her husband Mike Fisher, whom she wed in 2010, traveled back to Nashville overnight to be with her.

“Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes,” Underwood’s rep said.

Underwood later addressed the injury through Twitter, thanking fans for their support on Sunday.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time,” she wrote.

The American Idol alum added to her tweet, “Glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Underwood was set to perform at Sunday night’s Country Rising benefit show, but is unable to due to her injury, according to the Tennessean.

Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban are also on the event’s lineup.

On Wednesday, Underwood took the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at the CMA Awards to sing a somber rendition of the traditional hymn “Softly and Tenderly,” paying tribute to family members the country music community lost in 2017, including Troy Gentry, Glen Campbell and Don Williams.

In addition to performing, Underwood was nominated for female vocalist of the year and — for the tenth time — co-hosted the show with Brad Paisley. Underwood and Paisley, 45, also honored the Las Vegas shooting victims earlier in the show.

“This has been a year marked by tragedy, impacting countless lives, including so many in our country music family. So tonight, we’re going to do what families do: come together, pray together, cry together, and sing together, too,” Underwood said during their monologue.