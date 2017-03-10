Carrie Underwood’s Birthday Wish from Husband Mike Fisher: ‘Izzy and I Are So Blessed to Have You in Our Lives!’

It may be Carrie Underwood’s birthday, but her husband Mike Fisher is the one who’s feeling blessed.

The NHL star took to Twitter Friday to give his wife of six years a special shout out on her 34th birthday.

“Happy birthday ‪@carrieunderwood !!” he wrote in the post. “Izzy and I are so blessed to have you in our lives! You’re the best!”

Underwood and Fisher, 36, tied the knot in 2010, and share 2-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

The celebrations didn’t stop there for the country star as she also received a Walking Dead inspired cake and the “best present ever”—a call from country legend Loretta Lynn for her birthday.

She knows me so well…cake and new exercise toys! Imma shove my face into this later. @iveychilders @iveycakestore @thewalkingdead #bootybelt A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:01am PST

“Ummm… @LorettaLynn just called and sang me happy birthday!” Underwood posted on Twitter. “How is this my life? #bestpresentever #happybirthdaytome #legend.”

Since wrapping up her Storyteller Tour, Underwood has been taking a break to focus on being a mom and a wife.

“I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space,” Underwood told the People/Entertainment Weekly Network at the Grammy Awards in February.

“I’m really excited about that, because you don’t know where you’re going to go,” she continued. “I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing, so I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play. I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!’”