How Carly Pearce Went from Being Told She Sounds ‘Dated’ to Cracking the Top 20 Country Chart

There’s a saying around Nashville that “it’s a 10 year town.” As a singer-songwriter, it often takes 10 years (and at least one or two failed record deals) to get your big break. Based off of this theory, Carly Pearce is right on track.

Eight years after moving to Nashville, where she was once told “I could throw a rock and hit six different girls that just sing pretty and look good,” Pearce, 27, is finally getting her chance. As the only solo female artist currently on the Top 20 Billboard country airplay chart with her hit “Every Little Thing” (Maren Morris shares a spot with Thomas Rhett with their hit “Craving You“), she will be releasing her long awaited debut album this fall. It’s a dream she’s been fighting for most her life.

“I’ve never known a day where I didn’t want to be a musician,” she explains. “I’m 27 and I would say, 22 of my years of my life have been focused on what my career could be like and if this would ever happen.”

At the age of 16, she convinced her dad to let her quit school and move to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to sing at Dollywood. “I sang in the country show called Country Crossroads,” she tells PEOPLE. “We did six shows a day, five days a week—I really did work ‘9 to 5’ for her.” The gig afforded her the opportunity to meet her idol, Dolly Parton. “I couldn’t breathe when I met her so I need a redo of that because I was so freaked out. She’s an artist, she’s a songwriter and she’s a killer business woman and that’s awesome!”

After cutting her teeth performing at Dollywood, Pearce moved to Nashville at 19 and hit the ground running. “I just started playing writers rounds and trying to write songs and meet people.”

In 2012 she signed her first record deal, lost her first record deal, and started looking at apartments back home in northern Kentucky before she received a call to be in a music video for Lucy Hale. Determined, Pearce quickly talked her way into a backup singing gig for the Pretty Little Liars star. “Lucy’s so real,” Pearce admits. “I’d never worked with someone or known someone that famous and she’s really down to earth and normal.”

It was her experience with Hale that led to her meeting the producer Busbee and publisher Daniel Lee who gave her a second chance in Nashville and subsequently, a new record deal with Big Machine Records.

Now, with fans enjoying her voice all over the country, Pearce is proud to say she didn’t let the naysayers get her down. Reflecting on how someone once said her sound was “dated” Pearce says it’s that same “dated” sound that has her single “Every Little Thing” climbing the charts.

Says Pearce, “I’ve been really transparent, vulnerable and honest about what people have said to me in Nashville over the years.”