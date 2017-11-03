Country Star Cam on Writing a Song for Sam Smith’s New Album: We Had ‘the Same Heartache’

Sam Smith teamed up with a Nashville favorite for his sophomore LP.

Cam cowrote “Palace,” the ninth track on Smith’s new album, The Thrill of It All, out Friday.

The pair met through a mutual collaborator — writer-producer Tyler Johnson — and Cam, 32, says the experience was “magical.”

“Tyler worked on the Harry [Styles] record, and he worked with Sam, writing for his record, too, and in both those cases, everybody was like, ‘What are you working on?’ and he showed them one of my new songs,” says Cam, who dropped her latest single “Diane” last week. “Harry loved that one so much he invited me to open for him at the Ryman, and Sam loved it so much he asked me to come write with him, and I was like, ‘Yes!'”

The county star says writing “Palace” with 25-year-old Smith was an organic process.

RELATED VIDEO: Country Star Cam Reveals How She Wrote One of Miley Cyrus’ Songs

“There was something really magical about that, and it doesn’t always happen. But when you get in the room and everybody can be comfortable with each other and you have the same … it kind of feels like you have to have the same values; you have the same heartache or something that mirrors in each other, and it comes out so much more real than if you write with someone and it’s forced,” says Cam, who also provided backing vocals and played guitar on the track.

“It’s very real. And you get so happy when you walk away, you listen to it a million times,” she adds.

Having written with Smith and recently shared the stage with Styles, Cam says it’s “a huge compliment to have two amazing artists like that really dig what I’m doing.”

And it appears to be a pattern for the singer-songwriter. Since Cam rose to fame in 2015 with her Grammy-nominated hit “Burning House,” powerhouse writers and producers have been reaching out to work with her, including Hillary Lindsey (Lady Gaga‘s “Million Reasons”) and Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind”).

“It is nice to have fancy writers want to write with you,” she says with a laugh.”Because you’ve had a first album come out, really amazing people will now return your calls. So that’s great!”