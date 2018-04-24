Brothers Osborne Photoshopped Jon Pardi's Head onto Cardi B's Body — See the Hilarious Result

Wanna party with Pardi?

Brothers Osborne posted a hilarious photo to their Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday of Jon Pardi‘s head photoshopped onto Cardi B‘s body, complete with her long red nails with the caption “Pardi B.” Pardi and the siblings, who just released their latest album Port Saint Joe are longtime friends who toured together during Pardi’s headlining act in 2015.

The “Dirt on My Boots” singer, who recently performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards, responded to the photo through his own Twitter account. “Okurrr @brothersosborne Okurrr,” he wrote in his own pitch-perfect Cardi impression.

Other country stars joined in on the fun, including “The Long Way” singer Brett Eldredge. “Hahaha well played,” he commented on the Instagram post.

“Mighta gotta little Blood on my Loubs.” 👠 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 23, 2018

Newlywed Maren Morris — who recently received new puppy Pancake from Pardi’s mom — also responded to the photo, writing “Mighta gotta little Blood on my Loubs,” on both Instagram and Twitter because the photo is just “too good.”

Fans also found the photo hilarious, with some people playing off Pardi’s song lyrics, and others asking how they could “unsee” the picture.

Is she a heartache on the dancefloor? — Charles Fortune, Jr. (@charlie13blue) April 22, 2018

No. No. No. My eyes cant unsee this people. — lamadrelinda🌴☀️🎶 (@LaLindaMadre) April 23, 2018

Cardi B’s album Invasion of Privacy broke records this year when she became the first female rapper to hit the number one on the Billboard Top 100 list with her single “Bodak Yellow,” and smashed Beyoncé’s record for Most Simultaneous Billboard U.S. Hot 100 entries by a female.

The rapper has yet to respond to the photo on social media, but with her sense of humor, she’d probably appreciate Brothers Osborne “Flexin’ on the ‘gram like aye.”