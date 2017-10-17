A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Sadie Robertson and Brett Eldredge will make you swoon in the crooner’s music video for his latest single, “The Long Way”.

Released on Monday, the video follows Eldredge, 31, as he falls in love with Robertson, 20, during a trip to her hometown where they make stops at her fictional childhood home and family barn.

“I didn’t think tonight when I walked in/ I’d be falling for somewhere I’ve never been,” he sings to the Duck Dynasty star for the second track off his self-titled album.

“Honored to be a part of this,” Robertson shared on Instagram in celebration of the video’s premiere.

"The Long Way" video is here friends ‼️Honored to be a part of this @bretteldredge.

Eldredge previously explained that his lyrics to “The Long Way” represent what he’s looking for in a relationship and a partner he hopes to find soon.

“It’s a look into what I want to find in love. It’s about getting to know somebody more than just on the surface, getting to know somebody deep down to their core,” the singer explained in a recent interview. “I think this song says don’t be afraid to have that conversation, don’t be afraid to get to know that person.”

“The Long Way” — co-written by Eldredge and Matt Rogers — is the follow-up to his lead single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”