Brad Paisley Surprises Illinois High School with Special Performance at Graduation Ceremony

This could quite possibly be the best high school graduation present any student could never expect.

Brad Paisley surprised 754 graduating seniors at Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois on Friday evening.

“I’m going to play a couple songs for you before you go out and make the world a better place,” Paisley, 44, said before performing his hits, “Letter To Me,” “Today” and his latest single “Last Time For Everything.”

“My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments. Make memories, enjoy them and don’t take yourself too seriously.” the country star concluded. “Go change the world, you all!”

Barrington knows how to throw a graduation. @BradPaisley pic.twitter.com/Sm2vgen4v8 — Alexis Hirsig (@Ahirsig) June 3, 2017

The surprise appearance was the grand prize of a contest for seniors to submit posts on social media, answering the question: What “Last Time” are you going to miss most about school?

The Barrington High School class created a fun video that included mattress surfing down a flight of stairs, pushing their dean into the swimming pool, and hitting golf balls on the football field.

Paisley himself chose the winner.

Thanks for the amazing concert at our graduation!! https://t.co/lSjPc3QVg7 — Barrington 220 (@barrington220) June 3, 2017

“The heart of the song ‘Last Time for Everything’ for me is, the senior year of high school,” Paisley explained in a recent radio interview, according to CMT. “When you’re saying goodbye to an entire group of people that you’ve been on a journey with for years. Life if full of those moments, but the thing about high school is you realize things are changing.”

Adding, “And this time of year as kids throw their caps in the air, and they wear those gowns, and they march up on a stage and get their diploma. There’s nothing that illustrates this song better. You’re never going to forget these days in your life. This is the gateway to great things in your life, but it’s also the closing of a chapter.”