Brad Paisley Reveals His Sense of Humor Is the ‘Only Reason’ He ‘Won Over’ Wife Kimberly

Brad Paisley’s wife didn’t fall for him because of his swoon-worthy voice — but rather, his wit.

“The only reason I won her over, I think, was my sense of humor,” Paisley, 44, tells PEOPLE of his longtime love Kimberly Williams-Paisley, whom he married in 2003 and shares sons Huck, 10, and Jasper, 8, with. “I can make her laugh really easily.”

When it comes to taking his comedic talents to the stage, though, the country superstar says his wife is “a lot tougher to make laugh.”

“She doesn’t let me get away with something that’s half funny,” Paisley explains. “She’s a great barometer.”

Now, audiences everywhere can get in on their jokes with Paisley’s new comedy special, Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, debuting on Netflix Tuesday.

Filmed in Nashville during the Wild West Comedy Festival, the show features Paisley alongside several comedians in an hour long of stand-up, playful songs and selfie jokes.

“It’s got a bit of Nashville tint to it, and it’s way more along the lines of Jim Gaffigan than Louis C.K,” Paisley says.

Fans can even expect to see guest cameos from Reba McEntire and David Hasselhoff in the special — the latter of which Paisley became fast friends with on set of his “Last Time for Everything” music video.

When Paisley isn’t busy perfecting his comedic skills or performing during his Weekend Warrior World Tour, he’s hoping to help musicians achieve their own goals with his Fender custom Road Worn Telecaster Guitar.

“The thing that was really important to me was that it was affordable,” Paisley says of the design. “We talked about how we could make this so that it’s not unreachable for some guy who plays in a bar that’s not making a lot of money but loves playing. I also want the kid who’s just starting out to be able to afford this.”

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo premieres Aug. 15 on Netflix.