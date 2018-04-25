Blake Shelton Seemingly Calls Out Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert Amid Reports She's Dating Evan Felker

After news broke Miranda Lambert has moved on after her split from Anderson East with singer Evan Felker, her ex-husband Blake Shelton seemingly called out the star on Twitter.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” he wrote on social media Wednesday morning.

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

The “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer also retweeted a few fan responses to his tweet, including one who borrowed his girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s album title This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

RT @blakeshelton: Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! pic.twitter.com/4mAMZ1k6bo — MichaelAnthony (@mikeai77) April 25, 2018

According to multiple reports, Lambert and the Turnpike Troubadours singer, both 34, began dating earlier this year after hitting the road together for her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour. Felker’s wife Staci Nelson reportedly filed for divorce in mid-February.

Though the “Tin Man” singer hasn’t spoken publicly about her split from East, 29, she seemingly alluded to the breakup while accepting the award for song of the year at the ACMs on April 15.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” Lambert — who dated the singer-songwriter for more than two years — said in her acceptance speech for her record-breaking win.

Neither Lambert nor Shelton have given specific reasons for their breakup, but The Voice coach, 41, has been open about surviving his heartbreak with the help of Stefani, 48.

“I won’t forget that day. ‘I looked over at Gwen – who I didn’t really know – and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, ‘Wow, she feels super bad for me!’” he previously told Billboard about his girlfriend, who was going through a divorce from Gavin Rossdale at the same time he and Lambert were splitting.

“It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email – ‘This s— happened to me, what happened to you?’ – to maybe three times a week, then every day, to ‘Hey, here’s my phone number if you ever want to text.’ Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me,” he said about falling for the mom of three.

“Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?” he added. “You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces.”