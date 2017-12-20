Win or lose season 13 of The Voice, Blake Shelton was already a winner – and he has the jacket to prove it!

The star, 41, arrived at the show’s final rocking a bedazzled jacket bearing the official title bestowed upon by PEOPLE, Sexiest Man Alive.

Team Blake had two contestants, Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow, make it all the way to the finale on Tuesday. Though Marlow finished in fourth place, Kohanski brought home the victory for Shelton, officially making the country star a six-time Voice winner.

The boyfriend of Gwen Stefani made a fashionable entrance at during the second-hour of Tuesday’s season finale by taking the stage in a bedazzled black suit jacket that had “Sexiest Man Alive” emblazoned on the back in capital letters. He even twirled and pointed to his jacket, promptly showing it off to viewers and fellow coaches Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus.

Just in case anyone couldn’t see his title from the back, Shelton even had “SMA” printed above his front left pocket.

The jacket was an added bonus that he was rubbing the Sexiest Man Alive honor once again in Levine’s face.

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s a–,” Shelton previously told PEOPLE in November about the big incentive for him to stick it to his fellow coach and 2013 Sexiest Man Alive. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

In addition, this wasn’t the first time Shelton bragged about his Sexiest Man Alive reign on the NBC singing competition.

The Texoma Shore hitmaker announced the big news during the playoffs this season.