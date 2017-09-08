Gwen Stefani’s Kids Cameo in Blake Shelton’s Wedding-Themed Video for Song Inspired by Their Love

Blake Shelton‘s brand new single “I’ll Name the Dogs” is all about a couple deciding to tie the knot and start their lives together. And while the 41-year-old county star hasn’t yet announced plans to walk down the aisle with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, he has embraced the No Doubt singer’s kids — even giving them a cameo in his song’s video!

In the clip for “I’ll Name the Dogs,” released Friday, Shelton plays a wedding band singer at the nuptials for an older couple who are saying their “I dos” alongside their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, and other family and friends.

Among the party guests are Stefani’s two oldest sons — Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 10, — who can be seen dancing throughout the video while dressed in suits.

The song appears to be inspired by Shelton’s relationship with Stefani.

“You find the spot and I’ll find the money / You be the pretty and I’ll be the funny / You plant the flowers, I’ll plant the kisses / Baby let’s get right down to business,” he sings. “I’ll hang the pictures, you hang the stars / You pick the paint, I’ll pick a guitar / Sang you a song out there with the crickets and the frogs / You name the babies and I’ll name the dogs.”

“Laying next to you every night? Sounds like a damn good life,” Shelton adds.

Stefani couldn’t be more excited for the tune and the video, tweeting “Eeeeeeeeek!” upon its release.

“I’ll Name the Dogs” is the first new music Shelton has put out since his 2016 album If I’m Honest.

The drop comes during a busy month for the country star, who’s co-hosting the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief benefit concert Sept. 12 and returning to the coach’s chair for the 13th season of The Voice on Sept 25.

Meanwhile, Shelton and Stefani, 47, continue to remain hot and heavy since their relationship sparked in November 2015 after first meeting on the set of NBC’s hit singing competition.

From red carpet appearances and on-stage performances to their undying support of one another from a distance and their sweet selfies, the pair are a match made in heaven and often spend time together with Stefani’s kids — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani has been open about how important her kids are to her.

“I was in a band and free my whole life, so I always thought I would be really free with [my kids] and do whatever I wanted, like, ‘Oh, I’ll take them out of school,’ ” Stefani recently told PEOPLE. “But you learn that when they have boundaries is when they feel the safest.”