Every time Blake Shelton hears that Gwen Stefani song, he can’t help but groove.

The 2017 Sexiest Man Alive sat down with PEOPLE to answer a few burning questions from some young fans when he revealed his favorite tune written by Stefani, his girlfriend of two years.

“My favorite Gwen Stefani song – I like a lot of her songs and I really like her last album – but I think I gotta go with ‘Underneath It All,'” he says. “I love that song. I think it’s such a cool record.”

