Liam Hemsworth has Billy Ray Cyrus’ blessing to marry his daughter, Miley Cyrus, for many reasons.

The 55-year-old country crooner sat down with PEOPLE Now to chat about his hit CMT show Still The King, which airs Tuesdays at 10/9 c, when he couldn’t help but share thoughtful gesture dreamt up by Hemsworth that earned him the stamp of approval for life.

“I love Liam so much,” Cyrus said of the Hunger Games star. “I was doing a show down in Nashville and Miley had been all over the world and she had been going nonstop. [She] and Liam surprised me at my show.”

“She said, ‘Liam said, ‘Man, let’s go down and surprise your dad — let’s go!'” He says. “I told him — from now, forward and forever — he never has to get me a birthday or Christmas present; he’s paid in full!”

After ending their engagement in 2013, Cyrus and Hemsworth rekindled their romance in early 2016. In May, Cyrus opened up in her Billboard cover story about her love ballad for Hemsworth, “Malibu,” where she admitted they need to “refall for each other.”