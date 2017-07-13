Billy Ray Cyrus Says There’s Not A Lot Of Misconceptions About Miley Because ‘She’s Such An Open Book’

Oh, she’s just being Miley.

Billy Ray Cyrus sat down with PEOPLE Now to chat about his hit CMT series Still The King — in which he plays a washed-up country star trying to hold onto fame while doing his best to maintain a relationship with his daughter — and also opened up about his real-life daughter, Miley.

“She’s such an open book. There’s really not a lot of misconception in some ways because she’s been very open,” he says. “She’s so real. If she’s doing a scene on Saturday Night Live or being Miley in the kitchen or at her house or Carpool Karaoke, she’s just so undeniably Miley — there’s only one Miley.”

‪I LOVED the fiddle and pedal steel on #Malibu! Incredible performance @MileyCyrus! What a night @TishCyrus @BrandiCyrus @NoahCyrus #BBMAs‬ A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on May 22, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The “Malibu” singer first became a teen idol playing “Miley Stewart” alongside Billy Ray, who played her father on Disney Channel’s hit show, Hannah Montana.

But because Miley’s character arc so closely mirrored the rise of her own career as an actress and musician, Billy Ray had trouble remembering her original name — Kylie.

“Hannah Montana was originally written about Kylie, and … up until the day we started filming the pilot, it was still Kylie. But I kept saying ‘Miley,’ and by the third time into it somebody stopped and said, ‘Wait a minute, everybody, script change … Kylie is now Miley,'” Billy Ray says about the crew changing the character’s name from “Kylie” to “Miley” to eliminate confusion.

“I think looking back at it, that was quintessential to who Hannah Montana was because what it did was open up a door to the real [Miley],” he adds.

Still The King airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.