Sam Hunt on the ‘Spiritual Strength’ of Married Life: ‘I Feel a Little Bit Taller’ Wearing My Wedding Ring

Married life looks good on Sam Hunt.

The country star opened up about life with his new wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, ahead of the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night.

“She’s beautiful. I did really good!” Hunt, 32, said on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet in Las Vegas.

The country crooner married Fowler in an intimate Georgia ceremony in April, and he gushed about his newest accessory: his wedding band.

“It feels great — there’s a spiritual strength to it [the ring], and I feel a little bit taller now that I’m wearing it,” he told E! News.

Just weeks before the singer’s wedding day, he attended the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he surprise-serenaded his bride-to-be. Mid-way through his performance of “Body Like a Back Road,” Hunt ditched the stage and joined an adorably embarrassed Fowler in the audience.

“I told her that I might come down and sing to her; I don’t think she knew I was going to plop down next to her,” he added of the ACM performance. “I had to nudge her over; she didn’t want to scoot over! She finally did. It was her first time to an awards show like that, and this is her second one, so I just wanted to throw her into the deep end. But she came out, and after that she was so much more comfortable even though she didn’t enjoy those 30 seconds very much!”