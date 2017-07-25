Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line Will Team Up to Sing Each Other’s Hits on CMT

Backstreet’s back with Florida Georgia Line.

The music groups are set to perform together on an August episode of CMT Crossroads, the television show that pairs up acts from different musical genres and has them perform each other’s songs. This mash-up will premiere on Aug. 30 and feature performances of “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Love Me,” “Cruise,” and “H.O.L.Y.”

“It’s crazy to think how we grew up listening to this song and now are on stage performing it together,” Hubbard wrote of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” in an email to the Associated Press. “It still gets me every time!”

Previous episodes of CMT Crossroads featured Carrie Underwood alongside Steven Tyler, Alicia Keys with Maren Morris, Jason Derulo with Luke Bryan, John Legend with Lee Ann Womack, and Nick Jonas with Thomas Rhett.

The Backstreet Boys and Florida George Line previously performed together for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. They now continue their lineup of baseball stadium gigs for the summer, after already hitting up Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this month.

It's going down tonight in Boston with all of our boys. Get ur party right, it's a Friday night. #fenwaypark #smoothtour2017 A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

“These guys are master entertainers, no doubt,” Hubbard remarked. “But, I gotta say that BK and I have learned to really step up our game all the way around.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com