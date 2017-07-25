People



Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line Will Team Up to Sing Each Other’s Hits on CMT

By @NickARomano

Posted on

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line performs with singers Nick Carter (L) and Howie D. of the Backstreet Boys onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)

Backstreet’s back with Florida Georgia Line.

The music groups are set to perform together on an August episode of CMT Crossroads, the television show that pairs up acts from different musical genres and has them perform each other’s songs. This mash-up will premiere on Aug. 30 and feature performances of “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Love Me,” “Cruise,” and “H.O.L.Y.”

“It’s crazy to think how we grew up listening to this song and now are on stage performing it together,” Hubbard wrote of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” in an email to the Associated Press. “It still gets me every time!”

RELATED GALLERY: Inside Florida Georgia Line’s Boston Stadium Kick Off with BSB and Nelly

Previous episodes of CMT Crossroads featured Carrie Underwood alongside Steven Tyler, Alicia Keys with Maren Morris, Jason Derulo with Luke Bryan, John Legend with Lee Ann Womack, and Nick Jonas with Thomas Rhett.

The Backstreet Boys and Florida George Line previously performed together for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. They now continue their lineup of baseball stadium gigs for the summer, after already hitting up Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this month.

“These guys are master entertainers, no doubt,” Hubbard remarked. “But, I gotta say that BK and I have learned to really step up our game all the way around.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com