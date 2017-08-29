Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line took part in a larger than life act for CMT’s musical mash-up, CMT Crossroads.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming collaboration, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country duo and boy band fivesome A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell take the stage just outside of Nashville to perform BSB’s iconic hit “As Long as You Love Me.”

Fans can tune in to watch the full episode of CMT Crossroads when it premieres Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

But this isn’t their first rodeo. In January, Hubbard and Kelley announced their collaboration with the band on the single “God, Your Mama, and Me,” off their Dig Your Roots album. Since then, Florida Georgia Line performed with Backstreet Boys in April at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, as well as invited the boy band on their Smooth Tour 2017 this summer at select stadiums around the country.

The hour-long special will also feature new renditions of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” and “H.O.L.Y.,” their No. 1 collaboration “God, Your Mama, and Me” and much more.

Past installments have seen creative partnerships of Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Steven Tyler, John Legend and Lee Ann Womack, and Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett.