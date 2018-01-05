WATCH: The Avett Brothers Talk 'Tragedy' and Rise to Fame in Trailer for New Doc May it Last

The Avett Brothers show off their vulnerable side in the new trailer for May it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s anticipated documentary about the North Carolina folk-rock band.

“If there was anyone I wanted to start a band with, it was Scott,” lead vocalist-guitarist Seth Avett says of his bandmate/brother. “There are all these bonds that become established when you’re children.”

The clip incorporates original footage of the Avetts in the studio, on the road, and at home visiting their father, as well as never-before-seen family photographs and home movies, never-before-heard original songs, rousing concert performances and snippets of the band working with famed producer Rick Rubin on their latest multi-Grammy-nominated album, True Sadness.

“We thought the world was gonna either come to us or not, and either way they were missing out,” banjoist-lead vocalist Scott Avett adds.

Focusing heavily on personal challenges – divorce, illnesses, battles in the music industry – the hurdles the band members have had to overcome has only strengthened their bond and greatly influenced their lyrics since forming in 2000.

When bassist Bob Crawford’s two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor, the band members rallied around his family in support. In the documentary, Crawford discusses his daughter’s struggles with cancer, noting how the shared ordeal has pulled the band even closer together.

“We’ve been accused of being fatalists, as a band, but we’ve seen enough tragedy in our lives and we know that tragedy comes from out of nowhere,” says Crawford.

The intimate film includes revealing interviews with Scott and Seth Avett, Crawford, cellist Joe Kwon, fiddle player Tania Elizabeth, keyboardist Paul DeFiglia, drummer Mike Marsh, Rubin—as well as other friends and family.

“We are kind of at a crossroads — do we turn and explore?” says Scott.

May it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers debuts January 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on HBO.