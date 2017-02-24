Alison Krauss Puts a New Spin on the Willie Nelson Classic ‘I Never Cared for You’

Alison Krauss knows all about making a classic tune feel new.

In a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the 27-time Grammy Award-winning singer performs a jazzy rendition of Willie Nelson’s old favorite “I Never Cared for You” off of her new album Windy City for Cracker Barrel’s Warehouse Sessions.

“We made music with the folks from Cracker Barrel many years ago, and it was great to be back alongside them again,” said Krauss, 45, of the experience.

In the clip, Krauss is joined by Union Station band members Ron Block on acoustic guitar and Barry Bales on bass, Matt Rollings on piano and the Cox Family’s Suzanne and Sidney Cox on background vocals on the Southern-inspired set of the Cracker Barrel Décor Warehouse.

“It’s a romantic environment,”said Krauss. “We all have grown up appreciating things from the past. I grew up going to antique shows and flea markets every weekend with my parents so there are a lot of memories.”

Krauss is the second artist to be featured in the Warehouse Sessions, which are meant to offer a behind-the-scenes look at artists in intimate recording sessions. Previous Warehouse Sessions and Front Porch Series performers include NEEDTOBREATHE, Dolly Parton and Pentatonix.

Through another music initiative, Cracker Barrel brought Parton and Pentatonix together for their now Grammy-winning remix of “Jolene.”

Windy City is Krauss’ first solo album—without band Union Station—in 17 years. The album is comprised entirely of covers of bluegrass and country classics from artists like Bill Monroe, Brenda Lee and the Osborne Brothers.

“Some of these tunes weren’t well known,” she said about the covers on the album. “They are songs I have a connection to.”

Windy City is available now.