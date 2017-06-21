It’s definitely Adam Wakefield’s fault. But what he did – well, that’s up to you to decide.

In the new music video for the country star and season 10 Voice runner-up’s hit single, “Blame It on Me” – exclusively premiered by PEOPLE – Wakefield leaves his misdeeds in question.

“I love the mysterious storyline of the video, because – like the song – it never tells you what I’m taking the blame for… and most guys hardly ever know anyway,” Wakefield tells PEOPLE. “It leaves all that open to viewer interpretation.”

As Wakefield croons lyrics like “and it don’t matter who was right and who was wrong” onstage in the clip, a beautiful brunette eventually obliges his request to stop by the country rocker’s show.

“This video works for both sides,” he explains. “The girl wanting the guy to take the blame for what he’s done, and the guy acknowledging and owning what he’s done in order to give the girl closure.”

Wakefield tells PEOPLE he wanted a “simple storyline” mixed in with live shots featuring his band. “They played on the song in the studio, so having as many live shots in it as we did was really important to me,” he shares.

The hit track was released in March, the first offering from Wakefield’s new EP, which is due out in July.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t want to cut this song at first,” he divulges. “My buddy – and fellow contestant on The Voice – Nolan Neal was a writer on it and played it for me. I really liked it, but was stuck on writing whatever I released. It was always in the back of my mind, and one night, after performing it live, I just knew it had to be mine.”

And the fans: Wakefield says reaction to the single has been “incredible.”

Of his upcoming EP, the singer says, “I’m really looking forward to fans hearing what all I’ve been working on.”