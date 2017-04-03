ACM Awards 2017 Winners: See the Full List

Country’s biggest acts were honored Sunday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley co-host the show for a second year as artists including Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban battle for a slew of prizes.

Winners will be added as they’re announced; check out the nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

WINNER: Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Lady Antebellum

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

WINNER: Jon Pardi

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

WINNER: Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

A Thousand Horses

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

WINNER: Lori McKenna

Album of the Year

Black – Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

Hero – Maren Morris

Ripcord – Keith Urban

WINNER: The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

WINNER: “H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line

“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“My Church” – Maren Morris

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

WIINER: “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett

“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“Kill a Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

“Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton

“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year

“Different for Girls” – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

“May We All” – Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney featuring Pink

“Think of You” – Chris Young featuring Cassadee Pope

