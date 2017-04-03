ACM Awards 2017 Winners: See the Full List

Country’s biggest acts were honored Sunday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley co-host the show for a second year as artists including Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban battle for a slew of prizes.
Winners will be added as they’re announced; check out the nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
WINNER: Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Lady Antebellum
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
WINNER: Jon Pardi
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
WINNER: Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
A Thousand Horses
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
WINNER: Lori McKenna
Album of the Year
Black – Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
Hero – Maren Morris
Ripcord – Keith Urban
WINNER: The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Single Record of the Year
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
WINNER: “H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line
“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
“My Church” – Maren Morris
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
WIINER: “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett
“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
“Kill a Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
“Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton
“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event of the Year
“Different for Girls” – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
“May We All” – Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney featuring Pink
“Think of You” – Chris Young featuring Cassadee Pope
